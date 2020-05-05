May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow thunderstorm warning issued

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The met office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning valid from 11am until 7pm on Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms, probably accompanied by hail, are expected to affect the area. Locally the accumulated precipitation may exceed 35 millimetres per hour,” the alert warned.

Initially, the weather will be partly cloudy, but later rain and hail are likely to fall, the met office said in its morning forecast.

Temperatures will rise to 25C inland, 22C in coastal areas and 14C in the higher mountains.

At night they are forecast to drop to 11C around Nicosia, 14C near the sea and 6C in Troodos.

While the weather will be mostly clear on Wednesday and Thursday, more rain and thunderstorms are expected for Friday, mainly in the mountains and inland.



