May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 50 booked, 3,046 checked during the night

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police booked 50 drivers and pedestrians during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday for not complying with the ban on movements, the same amount as the night before.

Most of them, 17, were booked in Limassol, followed by Nciosia with 12, Paphos with eight, Larnaca with five, Morphou with three and Famagusta with two.

The other three were booked by traffic police.

In total, 3,046 people were asked to show the relevant permit, 1,009 in Nicoisa, 959 in Limassol, 319 in Larnaca, 197 in Paphos, 106 in the Famagusta district and 190 in the Morphou district.

During the same time, from 6pm until 6am, 918 premises were inspected but none of them violated the decree.



Related posts

Man stabbed to death by roommate

Annette Chrysostomou

Tourism ministry backs cracking down on the use of laughing gas

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: President to meet education bodies to discuss restrictions

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Hotel lays on entertainment for quarantine guests (video)

George Psyllides

Man arrested for solicitation of children

George Psyllides

Refugees at Kokkinotrimithia reception centre go on hunger strike

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign