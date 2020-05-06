May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Coronavirus: All schools to reopen May 21

By Annette Chrysostomou0181
All schools have been closed since March 13

All schools will reopen on May 21 and the school year will be extended until June 26, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou announced on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with unions and government officials, Prodromou reconfirmed an earlier decision that final year high school students will go back to school on May 11, with a maximum of 12 students per classroom.

Primary and secondary students will go back to school in two separate groups and attend lessons on alternate days, the minister said. There will also be a maximum of 12 pupils in each room.

He confirmed the Pancyprian exams will be held normally and will start on June 9.

Some 20,000 teachers and students will be tested for the coronavirus following the opening of the schools, Prodromou said, a decision which will need to be approved by the Council of Ministers.

Measures will also be taken for students who go to school by bus.



