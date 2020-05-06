May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: court fines 16 people €18,000 for violating movement ban

By Staff Reporter00

Famagusta district court on Wednesday fined 16 people a total of €8,000 for failing to abide by the restrictive measures.

According to the police, the court issued €500 fines each to the 16 for violating the stay-at-home order meant to stop the spread of Covid-19.

 



Staff Reporter

