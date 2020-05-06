May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five new cases

By Nick Theodoulou00

Five new cases of coronavirus were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 883.

On May 5 there were four new cases and on May 4 there were just two cases – the lowest number of confirmed infections since the first two were reported two months ago.

