May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia municipal market back in business (pics)

By Staff Reporter00
Photos: Christos Theodorides

The Nicosia municipal market was back in business on Wednesday morning as part of the partial lifting of restrictive measures due to the coronavirus.

Up until 10am, the market was catering only for vulnerable groups of people, those over 60 years of age and to the disabled.

Visitors are required to wear gloves and masks or be denied entry. Vendors also had to comply.

Stalls were placed at a two-metre distance from one another.

More later



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Paphos clothing shops steam cleaning garments before and after trying on

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrested on suspicion of cannabis possession

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 50 booked, 3,046 checked during the night

Annette Chrysostomou

Man stabbed to death by roommate

Annette Chrysostomou

Tourism ministry backs cracking down on the use of laughing gas

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: President to meet education bodies to discuss restrictions

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign