Coronavirus: out of lockdown but not out of the woods, municipal market reopens (pics)

The Nicosia municipal market was back in business on Wednesday morning as part of the partial lifting of restrictive measures due to the coronavirus.

Up until 10am, the market was catering only for vulnerable groups of people, those over 60 years of age and to the disabled.

Visitors are required to wear gloves and masks or be denied entry. Vendors also had to comply.

Stalls were placed at a two-metre distance from one another.

Yet, despite the reopening, what was missing was the characteristic hustle and bustle of the market, its vibe somehow subdued by an abnormal aura of fear and doubt.

The coffee shop outside the market, normally packed with people playing cards and backgammon, was almost empty and the few people who ventured in were actually vendors buying bottles of water before rushing back to their stalls.

“It doesn’t feel the same, but we were all prepared for it,” one of the vendors told Cyprus Mail.

“Still, we cannot complain, it feels good to be back at work, the last time we did was on March 10.”

The vendor said that people had all been complying with the protective measure in place.

“Everyone is wearing masks and gloves, including customers, seeing that they are not allowed in in case they don’t.”

Another vendor called on his colleague to show resilience in these difficult times, reminding them that they have suffered a similar situation during the Cypriot financial crisis of 2012-13.

“These measures will not break our spirit, we are back at work and that’s something we should all be happy about.

“No one knows what will happen next, when things will go back to being completely normal, we have to get by day by day and hope for the best.

“But it has to start from us, we should show customers that we are not afraid of coming to work and slowly they will come back, I’m sure of it.”

Not everyone, however, was so optimistic. A municipal employee distributing hand sanitisers to customers at the market’s entrance said it might be a while before things were normal again if that will even be the case.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, if the pace doesn’t pick up soon, half of these vendors will go out of business in a few months,” she told Cyprus Mail.

“There simply aren’t enough customers for them to make a real profit. I guess we will have to wait and see, but things are looking pretty bleak to me for now.”

She also said that young people have not yet showed up at the market and reckons it might be a while before they do on a regular basis.

“They seem to be more afraid of venturing out than the elderly, but I think that is simply because they are more aware of the risks posed by the virus.

“Let’s hope the situation will change,” she finally added. “We might be out of the lockdown, but we are not yet out of the woods.”





