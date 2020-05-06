May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos clothing shops steam cleaning garments before and after trying on

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Owners of retail businesses in Paphos have bought steam cleaners so customers can safely try on clothes, it was reported on Wednesday.

The steam cleaners eliminate more than 99.9 per cent of germs without the use of chemicals.

Before the customers try on the clothes the garments are steam cleaned and the process is repeated afterwards, Kyriakos Kyriakou, chairman of the Friends of Old Paphos Association said.

The steamer is handheld and the garments remain dry throughout. It uses water and special tablets and costs around €100. Shoes can also be sterilised this way.

“Let’s secure the highest possible standard of hygiene, so that with the high temperatures of the steam the germs are killed,” Kyriakou said.

In addition, the aim is that both customers and retailers feel safe.

Unfortunately, he added, we have not been instructed by epidemiologists on how the virus behaves in clothes, which is why the stringent measures are necessary.



