May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President supports EU aid for West Balkans

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday expressed support with the EU decision to provide assistance to the West Balkans to fight the coronavirus and help them recover financially.

Anastasiades was taking part through teleconference in an EU-West Balkan summit.

According to a statement by government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, Anastasiades said tackling Covid-19 jointly by the EU and the West Balkans proved that the cooperation was fully beneficial and effective and should continue during the recovery period.

“The president expressed support for the EU actions to provide assistance to the West Balkans to fight Covid-19 as well as during the recovery period through a financial and investment plan worth over €3.3bn,” the statement said.

The aims of the summit, among others, are to highlight the EU’s interest and support for the region, the expression of solidarity in tackling the pandemic, as well as to reaffirm their European prospects and encourage reforms.

The summit will conclude with the adoption of the Zagreb Declaration.

Apart from the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout, the declaration will also refer to other issues including regional cooperation, environmental policy, security, energy, and transport.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: most civil servants have now returned to work

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Extended government working hours

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Shops ‘mostly compliant’ with safety rules

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Government ‘willing to discuss’ opening up crossing points for workers

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Five new cases (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Missing man

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign