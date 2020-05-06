May 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Virologist urges caution over study predicting May 25 end to crisis

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A Singapore study claiming that the Covid-19 crisis could end in Cyprus by May 25 is being taken seriously, but the government should not relax the measures in place, a top virologist said on Wednesday.

In a study released on Wednesday, Singapore’s University of Technology predicted that by April 29 coronavirus in Cyprus would end by 97 per cent, by 99 per cent on May 8, and 100 per cent by May 25.
But professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School Petros Karayiannis, while acknowledging that the study was carried out by a prestigious and reliable university, urged caution.

“There is certainly room for optimism considering the progressive decline in the number of cases in the last week, but we should still be alert and respect every health measure issued by the government,” he said.
Karayiannis also said that the study is purely mathematical and would have to be integrated with other external factors that change from country to country.

“We hope the predictions the study makes will turn out to be true, but it would be very dangerous to think we have already succeeded,” he stressed.
He said that the epidemiological team created by the government to front the pandemic will meet with President Nicos Anastasiades next week to assess the situation before the beginning of second phase of relaxation measures.



