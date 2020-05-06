May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight-day remand for man who shot his sister

By Evie Andreou00
The scene of the tragedy (Photo: CNA)

A 23-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of his sister, 21, was remanded for eight days on Wednesday by the Larnaca court.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, claimed he had been cleaning his army-issue G3 rifle when it went off and shot his sister in the head. The incident took place at around 6pm in the family’s home in Klavdia in the Larnaca district.

The incident reportedly happened in front of the siblings’ mother.

The 23-year-old claimed he had taken part in a National Guard exercise and was cleaning the weapon, but police were investigating his veracity since army exercises have been suspended since March 31 due to the coronavirus.



