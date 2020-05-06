May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fatal motorbike accident

By Staff Reporter00
The wreckage of the motorbike

A 62-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle while driving on the motorway near the exit to Moutayiaka, Limassol.

Panayiotis Karanikola was headed west when under unknown circumstances he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

Karanikola was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 62-year-old had been wearing a helmet, but police said eyewitnesses and evidence indicated he had been speeding.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

E-signatures on the way, innovation minister says

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: court fines 16 people €18,000 for violating movement ban

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: As lockdown eases, Cypriots still in limbo

Rachael Gillett

Coronavirus: Virologist urges caution over study predicting May 25 end to crisis

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman found dead by firefighters in Paralimni house

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: All schools to reopen May 21 (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign