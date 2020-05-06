May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Frederick University webinar on mental health a great success

By Press Release01
Dimitris Karagiannis

Frederick University’s recent webinar on “Resilience in times of uncertainty” was held with great success. Speaker of the webinar was the distinguished Greek child psychiatrist, psychotherapist, author and visiting lecturer at Frederick University’s psychology and social sciences department, Dimitris Karagiannis.

The webinar, which was open to the public, attracted more than 3,000 participants. During the seminar, the participants had the opportunity to address their questions to Karagiannis.

The aim of the seminar was to help and empower the participants in dealing with the difficulties and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Resilience refers to the set of skills that everyone can learn and develop in order to be able to adapt to the conditions they encounter. Reserves of resilience are an important asset in times of crisis in order to avoid feelings of fear and panic.

The webinar is available to the public through the official YouTube channel of the university, at the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i09z-F1dbTY. So far, more than 8,000 people have viewed the seminar on YouTube, and it will soon be available in sign language.

Frederick University, recognising that the issue of mental health is of paramount importance in the time we are going through, is planning a series of interactive online activities for the public on this subject.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: President to meet education bodies to discuss restrictions

Peter Michael

Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduations

Reuters News Service

Virtual open weeks at the University of Nicosia

Press Release

Cyprus Seeds offers funding, mentoring for scientific innovation

Press Release

Coronavirus: Students accuse ministry of adding extra material to final exams

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: No May opening for primary schools, says union (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign