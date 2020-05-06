May 6, 2020

Home delivery service MyBasket becomes an instant hit

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
MyBasket, a bread and pastry home delivery service facilitated by online delivery platforms like Foody and Deliveryman, has become an instant hit with Cypriot residents.

Through MyBasket, customers can order items such as French baguettes, low-calorie bread, traditional Cypriot sourdough bread, and more. In addition, customers can order from a vast array of baked goods such as bagels, olive bread, croissants, or Greek bougatsa.

The range also includes cheese pies, spinach pies, and other fresh goods. Furthermore, customers can add things like fresh milk, processed meats, cured meats, other dairy products, eggs, and low-calorie products to their order.

One of the most innovative and unique features that MyBasket offers is its reduced delivery time. Customers can have their items delivered to their door in less than 60 minutes.

A feature that has been embraced by customers is that bread and other baked goods are delivered pre-baked and only need to be finished at home. Each item comes with instructions detailing cooking times. Further, MyBasket items can be frozen for up to 60 days.

For health and safety purposes, MyBasket customers can choose to have their order left at the front door with the option of contactless delivery. The MyBasket range is updated and expanded on a weekly basis.

To place orders visit foody.com.cy or deliveryman.com.cy. Alternatively, customers can place an order by calling 99 277356



