May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man remanded for child pornography

By Nick Theodoulou00

A 20-year-old man was remanded for five days by the Limassol district court on Wednesday as part of an investigation into child pornography.

The youth was arrested on Tuesday by members of the electronic crime bureau, after evidence emerged against him.

The person used a fake social media account to extract a sexually explicit video from a minor, the police announced on Wednesday. He also reportedly sent the minor a file with sexual content.

The suspect’s personal details were identified by the police and it was also established that he was linked by Europol to other similar crimes.

His mobile phone is currently held by the police and will be investigated further.

 



