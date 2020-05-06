May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man stabbed to death by roommate

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A man died after he was stabbed by his roommate in Evrychou on Tuesday evening.

At around 10.45pm, a 21-year-old man went to the police station in the village and reported he had stabbed his roommate, also aged 21, 15 minutes earlier during a fight.

The victim was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

The suspect was arrested early in the morning on Wednesday and is expected to appear in court later in the day.

 



