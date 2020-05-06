May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing man

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Wednesday issued a missing person bulletin for 36-year-old Giorgi Gogoladze from Georgia.

The man has been missing from his house in Kokkinotrimithia since May 4.

He is described as 1.80m tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Whoever has information to help locate the missing man should contact Nicosia CID at 22802222, their nearest police station or the citizens’ line on 1460.

 



Staff Reporter

