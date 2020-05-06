May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing woman

By Staff Reporter00

A 28-year-old Indian woman was reported missing on Wednesday evening at around 6pm, police said.

Anju Bala has been missing from her home in Ayios Thanassios in Limassol since 7pm Sunday night, it was reported.

She is described as about 1.60m in height, of light build and long dark hair.

Anyone with any information should contact Limassol police department at: 25-805057 or with the citizen’s communication line 1460 or at the nearest police station.

 



Staff Reporter

