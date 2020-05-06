Short Export brings short German films to the fore this week

More online entertainment is reaching homes around the island and beyond as the Goethe-Institut Zypern, in collaboration with AG Kurzfilm, launch this year’s programme of Short Export. On Friday and Sunday at 8pm, a worldwide audience will have the opportunity to watch the official Short Export 2020 programme – a selection of six outstanding current German short films – online and for free.
“It is the 15th year now that the Short Export – Made in Germany programme travels the world with a selection of German short films,” organisers said. Given the current situation with the coronavirus, this year the screenings will take place online.
Short Export 2020 presents six current films, selected from almost 600 German submissions, which illustrate the artistic, stylistic and thematic diversity of German short film making. In a humorous and unconventional manner, the films deal with home, self-optimisation, strong women and weak men.
The films:
Ascona: A place that appears to have fallen out of time, that has remained unchanged since the 1950s. A miniature golf course becomes an analogy for society. Julius Dommer Germany 2019 Documentary 15‘∙In German
Uzi / Узы: A young woman leaves home and sets off to see the world. But the parent-daughter relationship is so strong that, in the end, these ties become destructive. Dina Velikovskaya Germany, Russia 2019 Animation 7‘ No Dialogue
The Proband: Unemployed Dominique becomes a test subject in a clinic to finance the shared dream of a house in the countryside with his girlfriend Janine. A struggle for money and pride ensues as Dominique’s body slowly reaches its limits. Hannes Schilling Germany 2019 Fiction 30‘ In German
Facelift: The greatest influencer ever? Your own subconscious mind! A man introduces us to his surreal philosophy while his head develops a life of its own. Jan Riesenbeck, Dennis Stein-Schomburg Germany 2019 Experimental Fiction 7‘ In English
The Ink Doesn’t Dry: Two friends, young German Muslim girls, share a flat. They go swimming together, observe the culture around them, the church, dating, relationships and each other. The film follows their paths as one of them gets to know someone, while the other goes on a journey of self-discovery. Felix Herrmann Germany 2019 Experimental Fiction 15‘ In German / English
Hot Dog: Hannah is in a love-hate relationship with her vagina. She tells the story of how her sexuality has changed over time. Like that moment when she discovered the vibration function on her PlayStation controller. Marleen Valien, Alma Buddecke Germany 2019 Fiction 8‘ In English
Short Export – Made in Germany
Online short film screenings. May 8 and 10. 8pm. https://vimeo.com/404914158. In English and German dialogue. German, English and French subtitles. For the password please contact [email protected] Tel:22-674606