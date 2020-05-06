The ultimate guide to choosing and using your CRM

If you are looking to make the most of your online presence, you have reached the right place. This article is going to tackle something that can make a big difference – CRM. This is a word that many of you may have heard in the gamut of all things digital. But what exactly is a CRM software, how can you choose the best CRM system and most importantly – how can you use it to the greatest advantage for you and your team? This article is going to answer all those questions that you may have!

To begin with, let us understand what CRM really is before you go ahead and adopt a CRM system. A CRM system is one that stores all the information pertaining to your leads, prospects and customers as well as the interactions you have had with them so that the same may be called up for the relevant functions that will be built within the CRM software. One should be cognizant of all these things when you choose the best CRM for your business.

So, why do you need a CRM software? Before we talk about how you can choose the best CRM and how you can use it, let us understand what problems the CRM system can solve for your business and your team as a whole.

More productivity: One of the main things that a CRM software can help you do is up the productivity quotient for you and your team. When the information is in the right place and the functions are automated, you will be more productive and you can actually concentrate on conversions.

Better teams: You can build better teams with greater collaboration and higher accountability as well as more motivation, when you adopt a CRM system. This is one of the systems that can actually prompt each and every team member at the right time and with the right information so that there is higher accountability within the system as a whole for each step in the sales pipeline. This also eliminates miscommunication that can lead to duplication or even missing out on tasks.

Optimum use of resources: When you are running a business, one of the greatest challenges is to make those resources work for you, rather than working to preserve those scarce resources. One of the best ways to do is to choose the best CRM software for you your small business. You will find that you will need to hire fewer resources and team members thanks to the automated functions and the framework provided by the CRM software as a whole.

These are only a few of the areas for which you would need a CRM software, among many others. But the question now is about how to choose the best CRM system for your business. Here’s a quick set of tips to help you make the choice in the best possible manner:

Support: One of the most important things you will have to take care of when you choose the best CRM for your business is the support aspect. You would need to have constant support since the technical setup will take time and will require plenty of hand holding. So choose a CRM platform that offers you plenty of constant support as and when you need it. Cost: One of the biggest things that you need to see is the cost factor when you want to adopt a CRM system. You should take on a platform that can offer you the best pricing with the highest number of features. Also, you should ask if they will offer you a discounted upgrade later when you scale up your business to a sufficient place for an enterprise plan in the future. Features: The CRM system that you choose should also be loaded with features like team collaboration and marketing automation so that you can make the most of the opportunities that have not yet tapped into. This would make it more cost effective as well since you will not have to pay for each function on a separate function. This will also make it more convenient. Integration: The CRM software that you take on should also give you plenty of scope to integrate it with your other features and processes so that you can place all of it on one convenient platform instead of having to switch between platforms and creating confusion for the team.

This brings us to the final question of how best to use the CRM software once you have successfully decided which one you are going to use. Here are a few tips:

Know your customer: Your customer is the most important element in the entire CRM system since it is all about revenue and conversions as well as team collaborations that can efficiently head towards the same. So, you would have to do plenty of research to know exactly what your customer wants before you put your CRM software in place with the right functions. This will also help you create more targeted campaigns for your conversions.

Know your team: You would need to know exactly which person is to be placed for which job in the overall CRM system. This is of crucial importance since you would be making sure that each task is done by the person with the right skill for the job, so that the movement along the sales pipeline towards conversion is that much faster.

Know your functions: You should know the exact functions that would lead to conversions in keeping with the exact needs of your customers. This should be done before you adopt a CRM system for your business.

Know your competition: It is important to see what your competition is doing and how they are successfully reaching out to your customers and your ideal audience. You should also keep a watch on the gaps they are not filling so that the same can be used as functions in your CRM systems.






