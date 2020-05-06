May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourism ministry backs cracking down on the use of laughing gas

By Evie Andreou00

Tourism minister Savvas Perdios said his ministry supports efforts by the health ministry to include laughing gas on the list of banned drugs.

Perdios was responding to a question filed by Edek’s Paphos MP Ilias Mrianthous on the sale of laughing gas in bars and the consequences of these actions.

In his response, which was released by parliament on Tuesday, Perdios said his ministry supported efforts for the inclusion of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in the country’s list of controlled substances in line with the law on narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Perdios said the health ministry launched a public consultation last January on including the substance on that list to curb the sale of nitrous oxide for recreational use, especially during the summer months in tourist areas.

Laughing gas which can produce a high when inhaled is widely available in coastal resorts. Each summer police arrest many people caught selling laughing gas mainly in Ayia Napa.

The health ministry had justified its move pointing out the sedative and euphoric properties of nitrous oxide but also the risks posed by the abuse of this substance which could lead to suffocation, alteration of one’s spatio-temporal perception and accidents.

“The aim of these actions is to stop the phenomenon of the sale and use of nitrous oxide for recreational purposes, an act that poses serious risks to public health,” Perdios said.

“The deputy ministry of tourism supports the health ministry’s efforts for including ‘laughing gas’ in the narcotic substances,” Perdios said.

According to the document the state pharmaceutical services released on the public consultation, nitrous oxide is also used as whipping agent in whipped cream dispensers.

Usually, laughing gas vendors, buy large quantities of whipped cream chargers, and remove the gas by placing it in canisters or balloons from where it can be inhaled, the pharmaceutical services said.

The aim of the proposed changes is to introduce harsher penalties for those selling nitrous oxide for recreational purposes.



Related posts

Coronavirus: President to meet education bodies to discuss restrictions

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Hotel lays on entertainment for quarantine guests (video)

George Psyllides

Man arrested for solicitation of children

George Psyllides

Refugees at Kokkinotrimithia reception centre go on hunger strike

Jonathan Shkurko

Man shoots, kills sister, claims by accident (update 2)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Cyprus could be free of virus by May 25 says Singapore study

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign