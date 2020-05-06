May 6, 2020

Two arrested on suspicion of cannabis possession

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police on Tuesday evening arrested two men, residents of Nicosia, after more than two kilos of cannabis were found in their possession.

At 5.40pm, members of the drug squad saw the driver of a car handing a bag to a man walking along the road in the Nicosia district.

They stopped the 25-year-old pedestrian and searched the bag which they said contained three packages of cannabis weighing 1,176 kilos.

Later, at around 8pm, the officers searched the home of the 29-year-old driver where they discovered 30 grammes of cannabis. In his car four more packages of cannabis were found, weighing one kilo



