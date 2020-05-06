May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unrest at migrant reception centre

By Nick Theodoulou00
Pictures from the camp on Tuesday

Three foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday morning at the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia and police are investigating the case on charges of damaging property and common assault.

The three men aged 26, 28 and 30 clashed with police but no one was injured.

On Tuesday, the Cyprus Mail reported that a hunger strike had begun at the reception centre in protest over overcrowding and poor living conditions for migrants and asylum seekers.

A police official on Wednesday said that the two incidents are separate.

“Some people sat at the entrance of the food hall, preventing others from going inside on Tuesday,” a police official told the Cyprus Mail.

He explained that after discussions with the authorities, those who wished to eat as usual did so and those taking part in the protest did not.

“What happened this morning is not connected and only involved three people.”

The three men had an altercation with police and were arrested at 9:30 am.

 



Related posts

Missing woman

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Govt health expert debunks virus smoking study

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: President supports EU aid for West Balkans

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: most civil servants have now returned to work

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Extended government working hours

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Shops ‘mostly compliant’ with safety rules

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign