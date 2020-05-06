May 6, 2020

Woman found dead by firefighters in Paralimni house

By George Psyllides00

Fire-fighters responding to a house fire in Paralimni have found a 44-year-old dead inside, police said on Wednesday.

The service was notified of the fire at around 1pm. After putting out the flames, fire-fighters searched the house and found the woman, a foreign national, inside a bedroom that had not been affected.

CID officers were investigating the incident.



