May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alambra Dairy Products launches milk range

By Press Release06
Alambra Dairy Products has expanded its product range by launching three cow’s milk products, which are already available in supermarkets.

The three products are whole milk (3.5% fat, 1 litre), light milk (1.5% 1 litre) and biological light milk (1.5%, 1 litre).

Through the launch of its milk range, Alambra aims to satisfy the needs of modern consumers, while also maintaining its high quality and standards.

The new range is produced using high-pressure pasteurisation, which extends its shelf life (refrigerated) to 30 days, while also giving the consumer high nutritional value and a rich taste.

Both whole and light milk are presented in ecofriendly paper cartons.



