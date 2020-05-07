May 7, 2020

‘Cancelling league would be darkest page in Cyprus football history’

Jonathan Shkurko
Omonia and Anorthosis both have 46 points at the top of the table, with Omonia leading the way due to a better head-to-head record, when play was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Declaring this year’s Cyprus football season null and void would be “the darkest and most scandalous page in the history of Cyprus football,” said Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp) president Spyros Neofytides at a press conference on Thursday.

Neofytides said footballers are all in favour of the resumption of the championship, which, according to him, could restart on June 17.

In that case, he suggested a scenario in which matches could be scheduled every three days, with the cup final possibly taking place on July 22.

“The government gave the green light for the resumption of sports in the country, I don’t see why football would have to follow a different course of action,” he said.

“Completing the football season would send a positive message to the entire country that things have started getting back to normal, just like it’s happening in every other sector,” Neofytides said, adding that a potential resumption would also help attract tourists this summer.

“Uefa clearly said that all national associations must do everything in their power to take their football leagues to completion.

“Of course, we would have an action plan in place should a player test positive for coronavirus after the resumption of the championship.

Neophytidis then stated that strict protocols should be created to control the health of footballers, as well as the preparation of an action plan in case a problem or a case occurs in a team.

“Unfortunately, the threat of the virus will always be there and we must be ready to deal with it from now on,” he concluded.



