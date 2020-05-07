May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Charities may prolong the failures of an unjust society

By CM Guest Columnist

We see a number of corporations and individuals showing their generosity because of the pandemic.

Others though are holding out their begging bowl and demand millions from the state. I am not questioning the sincerity of these benefactors, particularly Sir Stelios who tries to bring our two communities together.

However, I question the society that prides itself on its social achievements but does not show its respect towards hard-working people like nurses who put themselves in harm’s way to serve their fellow citizens. I can think of a number of less useful professions whose contribution to society is not essential but they are highly rewarded.

Some people believe that charities prolong the failures of an unjust society by not treating the root of the problem.

Let us hope that this nasty experience will teach us to get our priorities right and adequately reward people essential to a functional and just society.

CK

Stelios Foundation donates €100,000 worth of supermarket vouchers to nurses



