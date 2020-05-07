May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 73 people booked overnight

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Of 490 premises inspected overnight from Wednesday to Thursday only one violated the decree on movements, while 73 drivers and people on foot were booked from 2,860 checks were made.

The checks were made during the 12 hours between 6pm and 6am.

By far the most, 36, were booked in Limassol, followed by Paphos with 14, Nicosia with 10, and Famagusta with five. Nobody was found to have violated the decree in Larnaca or the Morphou district.

One person was booked by traffic police and seven by the emergency response unit of police.

 



