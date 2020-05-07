May 7, 2020

Coronavirus: around 19 per cent of confirmed cases receive hospital care

As of May 5, 878 cases and 15 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the Republic, according to the latest weekly epidemiological bulletin released on Thursday.

Data valid until May 5 show that in total, 19.3 per cent of cases received hospital care, of which 124 (73.4%) had been discharged alive from hospital by May 5. The median age of all hospitalized patients was 62 years.

Six patients were still in intensive care units; five were intubated.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.7 per cent. Whereas 15 people are reported to have died of the coronavirus, 21 people died with Covid-19.

The bulletin cites two case fatality rates: 1.7 per cent (15 divided by 878), and 2.4 per cent (21 divided by 878).

It appears, though, that Cypriot authorities are reporting the higher of the two numbers to the World Health Organisation; the WHO’s dashboard reads 21 deaths and a 2.4 per cent case fatality rate for Cyprus.

The Johns Hopkins global coronavirus map meanwhile indicates the more accurate number of 15 deaths directly attributable to Covid-19.

The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 65.5 years. The number of cases in ICU corresponded to 0.7 per 100,000 population.

Of the 878 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19-cases, clinical information was available for 864, of which 269 (or 31.1 per cent) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 595 reported at least one symptom.

Information on comorbidities was available for 766 (87.2 per cent) of cases. Of these, 317 (41.4 per cent) reported at least one comorbidity. The most commonly reported comorbidities were: hypertension; diabetes; heart disease; and cancer.

A total of 66,876 tests had been performed in Cyprus as of May 5.



