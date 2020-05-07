May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Cabinet approves support for businesses

By George Psyllides00
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides

The cabinet on Thursday approved revised schemes to support businesses including direct grants and state-backed loans and afforded incentives to property owners to cut rents.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said the cabinet approved grants for stricken small businesses, with up to 10 staff, and the self-employed. These are expected to benefit some 40,000 businesses.

It also approved €1.5bn in state-backed loans: €300m for small businesses with up to 10 staff, €1bn for small and medium enterprises, and €200m for larger entities.

Petrides said he expected some €6bn to be channelled to businesses through the scheme.



Related posts

What is kubernetes

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Kostrikis ‘surpised’ by decision to reopen schools (updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Cabinet to discuss help for business borrowing

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Empty Chairs protest staged in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Mask shortages might not be fully resolved until end of June

Gina Agapiou

Our View: Government can ill afford state support for small businesses

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign