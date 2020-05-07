Coronavirus: Cabinet to discuss help for business borrowing

May 7, 2020

The cabinet will on Thursday discuss a revised government scheme for state-backed borrowing to businesses so that they can overcome the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

The initial plan was rejected by opposition parties for various reasons, including the need for more oversight and the involvement of banks.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the revised plan includes €100m in direct assistance to small businesses and the self-employed in a bid to boost their liquidity. The figure may change.

The agency said a provision to subsidise interest rates to the tune of €300m was removed.

With the €100m in one-off payments, the government expects to cover some 34,000 businesses and self-employed.

State-guaranteed loans have been reduced from €1.7bn to €1.5bn while the state appears prepared to assume a bigger share of the risk should the loans sour – from 70 per cent to 85 per cent against the bank’s 15 per cent when it comes to very small businesses of up to 10 staff and the self-employed.



