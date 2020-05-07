May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Coronavirus: CFA officials to meet to discuss possible resumption of championship

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Cyprus Football Association (CFA) officials are set to meet on Thursday or Monday to determine the future of this year’s football season.

During the meeting, they will discuss whether to resume the season on June 9, the date on which the government has given its green light, or to stop it altogether and declare it null and void.

The general feeling is that most teams are in favour of interrupting the championship, although they are willing to discuss alternative scenarios.

The CFA is in constant talks with the health ministry to discuss protocols in case of a resumption.

However, the chances of a resumption appear slim as the majority of teams that would be battling to win the championship or to avoid relegation seem to prefer a definitive stoppage of the season.

During a meeting held on Monday out of the six teams that qualified for the playoffs in the Cyprus football league, only Anothosis and AEK confirmed they would be in favour of the resumption of the league.

The remaining four teams, Omonia, Anorthosis, Apoel, Apollon and AEL, have serious reservations about a possible resumption.

On top of that, the six teams at the other end of the table which are facing relegation in a playoff round, Nea Salamina, Ethnikos Achnas, Olympiakos, Paralimni, Paphos and Doxa, are also all in favour of the entire season being declared null and void.



