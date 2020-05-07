May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Empty Chairs protest staged in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Restaurant and bar owners on Wednesday protested by placing 100 empty chairs outside the Limassol district administration, asking for help with the serious problems the shutdown of their businesses due to the coronavirus has caused.

The protest by members of the Pancyprian Association of Entertainment Centres (Pasika) was part of a European protest entitled Empty Chairs.

The main demand is substantial financial support from the government for each business, head of Pasika Kypros Kyprianou said.

He pointed out that 60 to 80 per cent of all restaurants and bars will not be able to open when the green light is given by the government since the proposed restrictive measures will mean they will not be able to cover operating costs.

“We call for easy and accessible lending to small businesses, a drastic reduction in rents and any decisions to be taken regarding the next steps to relax the measures to be taken with a dialogue with the association,” he added.



