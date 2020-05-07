Coronavirus: Greek Cypriot side ready to continue negotiations as soon as possible

The Greek Cypriot side stands ready to resume efforts for the solution of the Cyprus problem as soon as conditions allow, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, the minister said there is no other choice than seeking a solution.

“I wish and hope that very soon we will transition to the post-coronavirus era and we will be able to continue the negotiations for the reunification (of the island) but also all of our other plans for progress and prosperity in our country,” Christodoulides said.

On when he thinks efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue would resume, the minister said that given that the talks were supposed to pick up from where they left off in Crans Montana, immediately after the election process in the occupied areas that had been scheduled for April, “no doubt the pandemic had a negative effect as it led to the postponement of the election procedure in the occupied areas.”

The elections in the north have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now due to take place on October 11.

Christodoulides also expressed concerns over the escalation of Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) amidst the global pandemic and its consequences including in the field of energy.

“As far as we are concerned, our desire and readiness is to continue the effort as soon as conditions allow. There is no other option,” he said.

The minister also warned that the consequences of the pandemic will lead to changes at international level and in relations between states.

He noted that the pandemic with is economic and many other effects follow the global economic crisis that began in 2008 and the recent immigration crisis. “These two crises have led some states to gradually challenge the structures, principles and values of the international system that emerged after the end of the Cold War,” he said, adding that after the end of this pandemic, such tendencies and approaches will be further strengthened. “I believe that priorities set through the foreign policy of states will be revised and redesigned,” he said.

Christodoulides said his ministry has prepared a plan for the current period and the post-coronavirus one in terms of promoting its policies “so that we are able to respond to the new state of affairs that is being shaped.”

He added that the foreign ministry has also asked academics to submit their own approaches, assessments and suggestions.





