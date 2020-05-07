May 7, 2020

Coronavirus: Larnaca cancels Kataklysmos festivities

All Pentecost (Kataklysmos) celebrations in Larnaca, which is usually the centre of activities for the day, have been cancelled, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras announced on Thursday.

The day, often called the festival of the flood that is marked 50 days after Easter, falls on June 8 this year. It is traditionally celebrated with fairs held along the waterfront in Cyprus.

“During yesterday’s meeting of the municipal council, which took place via video conference, the decision to cancel this year’s events, which was taken a few weeks ago, was confirmed.” Vyras said.

He added the decision was a foregone conclusion for the municipality, as the festival is the biggest event of the city, estimated to attract around 300,000 visitors over the Kataklysmos weekend every year.

As the opening of events and festivals has been included in the fourth phase of easing of the coronavirus restrictions by the government, which starts on July 14, it is not legal to proceed with celebrations, the mayor added.

The Larnaca municipal council also decided to support cultural and artistic events in future by creating a fund in the budget.

Vyras added the cultural committee of the municipality will decide exactly which events qualify and how theatres will operate.



