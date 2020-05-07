May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Measures to help struggling farmers approved by cabinet

By Gina Agapiou00
Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis

The cabinet on Thursday approved an additional €4.6m to support farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ariculture Minister Costas Kadis, part of the amount will be covered by a redistribution of European or co-financed resources, taking advantage of the provisions of the European Union’s common agricultural policy (CAP).

Kadis said the ministry is in continuous communication with agriculture organisations to plan new support actions if necessary.

He said he recognises the role of the sector in economy and will ensure that farmers will continue to produce safe and quality products.

Affected groups include sheep and goat breeders due to reduced demand and a lower price of meat, grape growers affected by the closure of hotels and restaurants, vegetable and herb growers as well as florists and producers who sell their products at public markets.

The new plan also includes irrigation needs of some farmers and those who did not benefit from the first support plan for the agricultural sector.

Kadis clarified that small producers who could also qualify for the new state aid plan for small businesses also approved by cabinet on Thursday must choose which plan to apply for.

The exact amounts to be shared in the affected groups are expected to be announced in the following days.

Cabinet had approved additional support measures for farmers on March 26, including free water supply from governmental water works.

Regarding compensation for damages for specific corps in the previous period, the amount exceeded €11m, which according to the minister, is a lot higher than the average compensation of damages during the last two decades. However, the ministry continues to examine farmers’ complaints over low compensation.



