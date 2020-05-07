May 7, 2020

Coronavirus: six construction sites warned over non-compliance with protective measures

A construction site compliant with restrictive measures (Photo: CNA)

The labour inspection department on Thursday warned six construction sites that failed to comply to the protective measures against the spreading of Covid-19 during 800 checks.

In a written announcement, the department said, “some construction sites did not have the required signs, sanitary facilities, cleaning facilities, antiseptics, the distances between the workers were not observed, nor were they informed about the protective measures.”

The department issued six formal warnings and made strict recommendations for the improvement of protective measures to three construction sites in Nicosia and Limassol. A total of 800 businesses were checked on Thursday, 684 retail stores and 116 construction sites.

Inspectors will be required to impose the stricter penalties and proceed to charges, including fines, and immediate prohibition of works.

Inspections will continue the following dates to achieve better compliance with the relevant decrees issued during the pandemic.



