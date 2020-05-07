May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: summer conscription to go head, with precautions

By Elias Hazou00

Conscription to the National Guard will take place this summer, although draftees won’t be reporting to boot camp all at once, due to special precautions related to the coronavirus.

MPs were on Thursday informed that the class of 2020 will be conscripted in July, as is normally the case, but conscripts are to be split up into groups so that they are spread out and report on different dates.

Lawmakers held a teleconference with Defence Minister Savvas Angelides and top military brass.

Reporting for duty would be done in phases, with the military already having devised a timetable.

From the briefing, MPs said they were satisfied with the measures being taken to safeguard the health of the new conscripts.



