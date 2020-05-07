May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Website launched to apply for special allowances

By Nick Theodoulou09
The allowances include those looking after children

The ministry of labour has created a website to host applications for the special allowances regarding Covid-19 www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy.

Those seeking allowances under the categories of caring for children, special sick leave allowances and the self-employed may now also apply for the period between April 13 and May 12.

Any employer that falls under the provisions of the plans may complete a new electronic application for the updated period.

 



