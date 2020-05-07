May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cyprus targets quantity over quality in tourism

By CM Reader's View00
Ayia Napa

Whilst I approve of the ban, the trend for people acting like idiots and getting drunk out of their minds will not change.

It is what a large portion of the usual tourists (many Brits I regret to say) go on holiday to do. Over indulgence in bars is a standard for many people on holiday but there is a line between obnoxious over indulgence or one too many drinks.

When the tourists seek to return no doubt the industry will measure success by the number of tourists arriving and take little account of how they behave, how much they spend.

If they are returning tourists or if they are all-inclusive where the profits go only to hotels/owners. I suspect the prospect of developing quality, sustainable year round tourism in Cyprus will be buried in the desperation for high tourist numbers regardless of what that actually means.

OJ

Tourism ministry backs cracking down on the use of laughing gas



