Dervite thanks Doxa and Pasp union after terminating contract

Doxa Katokopias star Dorian Dervite has thanked his club, as well as the Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp), after the Frenchman signed a joint consensual termination of his employment contract.

With many footballers’ contracts expiring on June 30, players across Europe do not know if they will finish the season with their clubs, with world governing body Fifa recently saying: “It is now obvious that the current season will not end when people thought it would. Therefore, it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end.”

Among the uncertainty, Dervite gave an interview to the Pasp, the official footballers’ union representing Cypriot and international players on the island.

Dorian, where does this interview find you?

At the moment, my partner and my child are waiting for the opportunity to return to our homeland. I have booked a ticket but everything will depend on the restrictive measures. I hope that we will be allowed to return as soon as possible.

Did you want to terminate your contract?

Yes. I personally did not want to cause any problems in my team so I asked the Pasp to help me in discussions with Doxa to find a fair solution for all. I wanted to be able to return to my country with my family without further burdening my team.

“The communication and discussions with Doxa, together with the Pasp, went very well and everything ended easily, quickly and pleasantly for everyone.”

How was your contact with the Pasp?

“From the first moment, they kept us informed and their help was enormous. Personally, every time I had a question, the legal advisers were there to solve it for me. The Pasp advised me based on my own decision, which I made in the end.”

When you leave Cyprus, who would you like to thank?

“First of all, I would like to thank the president of Doxa for giving me the opportunity to play in the Cyprus championship and for the moments when he stood by me whenever I needed him.

“I really enjoyed the games here, but unfortunately we didn’t get the results we expected. Life in Cyprus is very good and I hope to have the opportunity to come back again.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Pasp for their help and the good cooperation they had with Doxa in the discussions over the termination of my contract.”





