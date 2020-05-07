May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly man in ICU after car crash with second pensioner

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An elderly man who was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Nicosia on Wednesday is being treated in the intensive care unit of Nicosia general hospital.

The 87-year-old was riding his motorbike on Archangelos avenue in Strovolos at around noon when he collided with a car driven by an 83-year-old man.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a head injury, a fractured lung and a possible vertebral fracture.

The conditions under which the accident happened are not yet clear.



