May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Legitimate access to firearms comes at a cost

By CM Reader's View
Photo: C.Theodorides

Countries like Switzerland and Israel have no problem allowing their servicemen to take their rifles home – in those two countries it is actually even required.

No problems there as people are not complacent.

If some country would ever decide to invade Cyprus in a surprise attack, having soldiers already armed seems like a good idea … not saying it will help much in practical terms though

SS82

But Del EU says that this (allowing people to have firearms) comes at cost

Agree in principle with what you say but Switzerland, for it’s population size, has the fifth highest gun homicide rate in the world and Israel is 11th.

Both countries have a very open gun ownership system with almost anyone over the age of 18 being able to buy a gun.

Sadly, giving people ‘legitimate ‘ access to firearms does come at a cost.

Man shoots, kills sister, claims by accident (update 2)



