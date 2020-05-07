Lidl stands by staff and customers

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Lidl has prioritised the health and safety of both its staff and its customers.
To achieve this, not only did Lidl immediately implement all necessary measures, but went beyond them with additional measures of its own.
Since the early days of March, Lidl took the following measures:
- Outlined government measures and instructions on signs in and outside the premises
- Had dedicated security staff to ensure the maximum number of people allowed inside was not violated
- Had dedicated security guards to inform customers about the measures implemented
- Created hand sanitizing stations and disinfected key areas of stores at regular intervals
- Provided masks and gloves to all staff members, as well as free single-use gloves to customers
- Added plexiglass barriers at cash registers to protect both staff and customers
- Had the original initiative on March 19 to dedicate certain hours during the day for the exclusive servicing of people over the age of 65 as well as other high-risk groups
In terms of the specific protection of staff, Lidl implemented the following steps:
- Lidl conducted lab tests and helped its staff in every way so that they could access tests in all cities. All results were negative across all 17 locations (this applies to all Lidl staff up to March 28)
- Installed thermal cameras in all stores to detect and prevent the spread of the virus
- Ensured that staff were kept safe and informed through internal communication, including Lidl’s own corporate app
- Acquired 24-hour counselling services through a dedicated phone line. This expert advice was available to all staff at all times
- Enabled all office workers to work from home. This helped them feel safer, minimise movements, and aligned with the advice of health experts at the time.
Lidl management has given a total of 200,000 euros in bonuses to employees as a form of gratitude for their efforts during this difficult time.
“The Lidl family has again exhibited its collective spirit during an unprecedented time, being ever-present during an emergency situation,” Lidl Cyprus General Manager Spyros Kondilis said.
“At Lidl Cyprus, employees went above and beyond, showcasing team spirit and generosity on a daily basis,” he added.
Lidl will continue being by the side of everyone in Cyprus, as it has for the past 10 years.
