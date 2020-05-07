May 7, 2020

Man jailed for eight years for drug trafficking

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for eight years by Larnaca district court after he was found guilty of trafficking around 1.8 kilos of cannabis and close to 150 grammes of cocaine.

The defendant was arrested in December 2019 by drug squad officers who intercepted his car on a rural road in Larnaca.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found 816 grammes of cannabis while officers found an additional 105 grammes on the man.

At his home, police found 970 grammes of cannabis and 42 grammes of cocaine. Officers also seized three precision scales.

 



