May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

OPAP expresses satisfaction with Nicosia hospital intensive care unit

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
OPAP (Cyprus) has expressed ‘total satisfaction’ with the completion of the new intensive care unit at Nicosia General Hospital, a feat which was achieved ahead of its initial completion date. The creation of a new intensive care unit was made possible through the donation of €1,330,000 from OPAP.

“Knowing full well the difficult times the country is going through, we did what our long-standing sense of responsibility urged us to do,” OPAP Managing Director Demetris Aletraris said.

The project was completed in just 25 days, five days ahead of schedule. The new Intensive Care Unit can support up to 28 patients.

Having taken into consideration what frontline staff have experienced, as well as the requirements that have arisen during this time, the new unit enables the monitoring of patients without the need for direct contact.

Based on the planning and direction of the ministry of health and the state health organisation (OKYPY), the new unit has not been designated for the use of Covid-19 patients unless this becomes a critical necessity.

Aletraris added that the company’s critical assistance towards this project took place with the full coordination and cooperation with the ministry of health.

He said this intensive care unit will bolster public health and forms an important investment for the future benefitting everyone.



