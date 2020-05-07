May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner injured when moped hit by cart in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou00
Nicosia General Hospital

A pensioner on Thursday was hospitalised in serious condition after a car collided with his moped in Paphos.

According to the police, a 78-year-old was driving his moped on Grivas Digensi in Konia around 1pm when a 64-year-old driver collided with him in his attempt to overtake him with his car.

The pensioner was initially taken to Paphos general and then transferred to Nicosia general due to the seriousness of his condition.



