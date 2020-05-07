May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police looking for man who escaped custody in Nicosia

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Police are on the lookout for a 32-year-old Indian national who escaped from custody at Omorfita police station in Nicosia.

Satinder Singh escaped on Wednesday at around 11pm.

Police describe him as well built, around 1.75 metres tall with short black hair and a short beard. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and a grey/black hoodie and black trainers.

Police urge anyone with any information to contact either the Nicosia CID on 22 802222, the citizens’ help line at 1460, or the closest police station.



