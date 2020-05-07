May 7, 2020

Suspect in disappearance of Syrian man denies involvement

By George Psyllides067

A 35-year-old man denied involvement on Thursday in the disappearance of a Syrian man, 31, who was last seen in Limassol on February 14.

The suspect entered a not guilty plea on charges of conspiracy to commit felony and abduction for the purpose of murder in connection with the disappearance of Ahmed Zaidan. His trial was scheduled to start on May 14.

The defendant was arrested on March 1 on suspicion of involvement in criminal activities along with Zaidan and a wanted 29-year-old.

Police said the three men’s phone data showed daily contacts.

Police had carried out searches in the area of Erimi in Limassol after receiving information that an individual who looked like the missing man had been bundled in the boot of a car by two other individuals after shots were fired.

Drones were also used to search reservoirs but so far there has been no sign of Zaidan.

Authorities believe the motive behind his abduction and disappearance were financial differences and drugs trafficking.

Zaidan had previously been in prison for theft and drugs cases.

The search for the 29-year-old alleged co-conspirator continued. The suspect had escaped from jail in the north where he was doing time for possession of a firearm.



