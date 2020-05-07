May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two pedestrians rushed to hospital after hit by car in Dali

By Staff Reporter
Nicosia general

Police were investigating an incident in Dali where a car struck two pedestrians late on Thursday night.

Reports said the two pedestrians were rushed to Nicosia general hospital; one was said to be in a serious condition.

 



Staff Reporter

